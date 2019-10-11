Channels

Donald Trump’s China policy adviser Michael Pillsbury contradicted himself about whether he had received information on Hunter Biden during a visit to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s China adviser Michael Pillsbury gathered information from Beijing on Hunter Biden, report says

  • Michael Pillsbury told Financial Times in email that he had received ‘quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese’ last week in Beijing
  • But on C-Span later that day, he denied making the comments or even been interviewed by the newspaper about the Biden issue
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:29am, 11 Oct, 2019

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump, both pictured last month. Photos: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump denies quid pro quo with China on trade deal and inquiry into Joe Biden and son

  • ‘No, it has nothing to do with it,’ he said when asked if he would be more likely to strike a deal if Beijing investigated the Bidens
  • Democrats accused Trump of holding US economic and trade interests hostage for the sake of political gain going into next year’s election
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:31pm, 5 Oct, 2019

