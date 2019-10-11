Donald Trump’s China policy adviser Michael Pillsbury contradicted himself about whether he had received information on Hunter Biden during a visit to Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s China adviser Michael Pillsbury gathered information from Beijing on Hunter Biden, report says
- Michael Pillsbury told Financial Times in email that he had received ‘quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese’ last week in Beijing
- But on C-Span later that day, he denied making the comments or even been interviewed by the newspaper about the Biden issue
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump, both pictured last month. Photos: AFP
Donald Trump denies quid pro quo with China on trade deal and inquiry into Joe Biden and son
- ‘No, it has nothing to do with it,’ he said when asked if he would be more likely to strike a deal if Beijing investigated the Bidens
- Democrats accused Trump of holding US economic and trade interests hostage for the sake of political gain going into next year’s election
