Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as talks begin in Washington. Photo: EPA
Chinese and US officials no closer to trade deal, but they can agree on takeaway lunch from Washington restaurant
- Sharing food is seen by Chinese as a sign of goodwill and desire for common ground
- Lunch of ‘classic American food’ arrives as senior officials are locked in hours of talks
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as talks begin in Washington. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump said he will meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Friday, the second of two days of trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says first day of China trade talks went ‘very well’, plans to host Vice-Premier Liu He at White House on Friday
- ‘We had a very, very good negotiation,’ US president says
- World’s two largest economies are seeking a way out of a 15-month trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said he will meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Friday, the second of two days of trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE