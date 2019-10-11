Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has raised concerns about China’s behaviour. Photo: AP
China is behaving badly and Australia won’t stand for it, minister says
- Nations have ‘incredibly important’ trading relationship, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says
- But influencing students, stealing intellectual property and hacking organisations will not be accepted
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint visit with US President Donald Trump to mark the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Ohio on Sunday. Photo: AP
Australian PM Scott Morrison warns global trade rules must be reshaped to account for China’s rapid growth
- Referring to China as a ‘newly developed economy’ is at odds with Beijing’s self-declared status as a developing economy but in line with the campaign led by the US
- Morrison’s comments also indicate Australia has shifted its policy on global responsibility for combating the climate emergency, urging China to do more to reduce emissions
