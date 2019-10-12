Channels

China and Vietnam are locked in a dispute over the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

As coastguard boats circle, Vietnam prepares for bigger challenge in South China Sea

  • Vietnamese president calls on country to be ready for all possibilities in the disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 6:03pm, 12 Oct, 2019

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnam’s foreign minister warns of escalation in the South China Sea in thinly veiled warning to China

  • While not mentioning China directly, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said it has concerns ‘over the recent complicated developments’ in the region
Topic |   South China Sea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Sep, 2019

