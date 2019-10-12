China and Vietnam are locked in a dispute over the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
As coastguard boats circle, Vietnam prepares for bigger challenge in South China Sea
- Vietnamese president calls on country to be ready for all possibilities in the disputed waters
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam’s foreign minister warns of escalation in the South China Sea in thinly veiled warning to China
- While not mentioning China directly, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said it has concerns ‘over the recent complicated developments’ in the region
