China has financed dozens of major infrastructure projects across Africa, like the Benguela Railway in Angola. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Do Africa’s emerging nations know the secret of China’s economic miracle?

  • Sino-African two-way trade hit US$204 billion in 2018, but is it economics or politics that is driving development on the giant continent?
  • The absolute authority of China’s Communist Party has long been a lure for some African rulers but observers say they are now more interested in Beijing’s billions
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:00am, 13 Oct, 2019


Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Is a split in the works between Zambia and its long-time business partner, China?

  • Lusaka faces a growing debt crisis, and hopes Beijing can help refinance some of its loans so that it can secure new credit from IMF
  • Though the countries have a history of projects since to the 1970s, China ‘remains reluctant to engage in formal agreements on debt restructuring’
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 9:44pm, 6 Oct, 2019


