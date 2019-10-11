HKmap.live was still easily accessible to Apple customers in the city. Photo: Stanley Shin
Apple chief Tim Cook defends decision to pull Hong Kong mapping app saying it was being used to target police
- Tech giant’s boss defends decision to remove app from store – but it remains available on website and for Android users
- Firm is accused of bowing to China’s demands as makers insist the app used to track police movements has been ‘censored’
Topic | Apple
HKmap.live was still easily accessible to Apple customers in the city. Photo: Stanley Shin
Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
Apple under fire from China over HKmap.live app that tracks police activity amid Hong Kong protests
- HKmap.live uses crowdsourcing to track police vehicles, armed officers and incidents in which people have been injured
- People’s Daily column accuses the tech giant of ‘allowing its platform to clear the way for an app that incites illegal behaviour’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police restrain a protester near a police station in the Mong Kok shopping district on Monday. Chinese commentators are criticising Apple Inc for making available an app that would allow users to avoid police actions in Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo