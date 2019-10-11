Channels

Donald Trump will meet Liu He in the White House later on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s White House meeting with China’s top trade negotiator raises hopes for partial deal

  • Meeting with vice-premier Liu He could see new tariffs postponed and may help pave way for face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping next month
  • Analysts say positive signals suggest agreement on areas such as China buying more US goods may be in sight
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 9:02pm, 11 Oct, 2019

China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say

  • Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate a political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
  • China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:27am, 5 Oct, 2019

