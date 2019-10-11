Donald Trump at an Asean summit in 2017. The report warned that the White House approach to Southeast Asia risked backfiring. Photo: Reuters
‘Demonising’ China could backfire on US in Southeast Asia, report warns
- Report says White House’s approach may not work when Asean member states want a constructive relationship with most sides
- Brookings Institution warns current stance risks ‘playing into China’s hands’ by creating impression US wants to foment a new cold
Topic | Asean
Donald Trump at an Asean summit in 2017. The report warned that the White House approach to Southeast Asia risked backfiring. Photo: Reuters