Cosco has gained approval for US$670 million in expansion plans at the Port of Piraeus. Photo: Xinhua
Amid headwinds, Greece gives Cosco green light for partial Piraeus port upgrade
- In a tale of two new eras, Athens walks a fine line between Chinese investments and a US defence pledge
- The decision comes soon after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Athens and warned about Chinese influence in Europe
Topic | China-EU relations
Cosco has gained approval for US$670 million in expansion plans at the Port of Piraeus. Photo: Xinhua