SCMP
Yang Kuang, a Chinese political refugee and supporter of the Hong Kong protest movement, is seized by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the Aberdeen Centre mall in Richmond, British Columbia, on October 5. Photo: @inamitchellfilm
Canadian police took down a Hong Kong protester. Here’s what happened

  • The man who was tackled to the ground and handcuffed in a Richmond mall, in footage widely seen on Weibo, was Chinese political refugee Yang Kuang
  • But other perspectives show a complex scene: protesters are taunted, rival groups close in and police try to keep sides apart to avoid physical clashes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 3:40am, 12 Oct, 2019

A counterprotester challenges supporters of the Hong Kong protest movement before being shoved at an incident in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, China’s National Day. Photos: Handout
Canadian police go undercover as Hong Kong protest tensions rise in Richmond, the world’s most-Chinese city outside Asia

  • A Hong Kong-style Lennon Wall in Richmond was torn apart on China’s National Day by counterprotesters dressed in designer clothes who threw money at opponents
  • The building and destruction of the wall was monitored by a police undercover operation – apparently unseen by protesters
Topic |   Hongcouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 11:33pm, 4 Oct, 2019

