US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington
- Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
- ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said “good things are happening” at the start of a second day of high-level negotiations with China. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says ‘substantial phase-one deal’ reached in China trade talks, new tariffs delayed
- US president touts ‘substantial phase-one deal’ that will delay new tariffs after talks with China’s vice-premier Liu He
- High-level negotiations were aimed at ending a trade war that is threatening global economic growth
