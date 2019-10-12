Channels

US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington

  • Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
  • ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:16pm, 12 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump said “good things are happening” at the start of a second day of high-level negotiations with China. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Donald Trump says ‘substantial phase-one deal’ reached in China trade talks, new tariffs delayed

  • US president touts ‘substantial phase-one deal’ that will delay new tariffs after talks with China’s vice-premier Liu He
  • High-level negotiations were aimed at ending a trade war that is threatening global economic growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Mark Magnier  

Owen Churchill  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:16am, 12 Oct, 2019

