SCMP
The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Will China’s revised cybersecurity law put foreign firms at risk of losing their secrets?

  • Companies are concerned they may have switch to Chinese service providers and equipment to meet Beijing’s demands on the protection of sensitive data
  • ‘Chinese government is putting in place new tools that make it much more difficult for companies to keep their information private,’ cybersecurity expert says
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Oct, 2019

The latest revisions to China's cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s statement to the UN was followed by one from a group of 27 nations calling for a “free, open” cyberspace. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Could China’s strict cyber controls gain international acceptance?

  • Beijing recommends right to control internet and tech for ‘social stability’, and make cyberspace a branch of sovereignty
  • Growing influence could help it shape international cybersecurity rules alongside countries that favour free, open cyberspace
Topic |   US-China tech war
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 3:04pm, 8 Oct, 2019

China's statement to the UN was followed by one from a group of 27 nations calling for a "free, open" cyberspace. Photo: Shutterstock
