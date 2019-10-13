The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s revised cybersecurity law put foreign firms at risk of losing their secrets?
- Companies are concerned they may have switch to Chinese service providers and equipment to meet Beijing’s demands on the protection of sensitive data
- ‘Chinese government is putting in place new tools that make it much more difficult for companies to keep their information private,’ cybersecurity expert says
Topic | Cybersecurity
China’s statement to the UN was followed by one from a group of 27 nations calling for a “free, open” cyberspace. Photo: Shutterstock
Could China’s strict cyber controls gain international acceptance?
- Beijing recommends right to control internet and tech for ‘social stability’, and make cyberspace a branch of sovereignty
- Growing influence could help it shape international cybersecurity rules alongside countries that favour free, open cyberspace
Topic | US-China tech war
