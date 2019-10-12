Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US-China ‘partial’ trade deal sees tariff rise halted, progress on technology transfers

  • Donald Trump advises US farmers to ‘get bigger tractors’ as Beijing promises to buy more American agricultural products
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has ‘very good discussions’ on opening up of China’s financial services markets
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:56pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington

  • Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
  • ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:16pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.