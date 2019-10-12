American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China ‘partial’ trade deal sees tariff rise halted, progress on technology transfers
- Donald Trump advises US farmers to ‘get bigger tractors’ as Beijing promises to buy more American agricultural products
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has ‘very good discussions’ on opening up of China’s financial services markets
Topic | US-China trade war
American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP
Beijing warns of more uncertainty in trade war negotiations despite ‘constructive’ talks in Washington
- Final outcome depends on ‘whether the US can walk together with China, and create the necessary conditions to push ahead’, People’s Daily says
- ‘Talking while fighting could become the norm, and we should adapt to the norm as soon as possible’, says Taoran Notes
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump was upbeat about his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the end of two days of trade negotiations. Photo: AP