Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump (right) meets Chinese Vice-Premier at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Clock ticks for China and US to hammer out details of partial trade deal

  • Negotiators have a few weeks to build on the talks in Washington and lay out how the agreement will be implemented
  • ‘Talking while fighting’ could become the new normal, influential Chinese social media outlet says, with nothing of substance changing between the two countries
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (right) meets Chinese Vice-Premier at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US-China ‘partial’ trade deal sees tariff rise halted, progress on technology transfers

  • Donald Trump advises US farmers to ‘get bigger tractors’ as Beijing promises to buy more American agricultural products
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has ‘very good discussions’ on opening up of China’s financial services markets
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:56pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

American farmers may be the biggest beneficiaries of the latest trade deal between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.