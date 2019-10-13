Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony held by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on his arrival in Kathmandu. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping looks to ‘upgrade China-Nepal relations’ during two-day visit
- Leader says he wants to ‘enhance connectivity between the two countries and deliver more benefits’ to their people
- Himalayan nation rolls out the red carpet as Xi arrives for talks in Kathmandu
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Steer clear of India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir, New Delhi warns Beijing
- Matter is an internal affair, Indian foreign ministry says a day after Xi Jinping and Imran Khan meet
Topic | China-India border dispute
