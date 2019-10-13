Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony held by Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping promises to step up Chinese support for Nepal as two-day visit concludes
- China’s president says Beijing will seek to boost economic cooperation and look into the construction of a cross-border rail link
- Nepal has traditionally been closely aligned with India but visit comes as China seeks to expand its influence in South Asia
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony held by Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi are set to meet in the southern Indian city of Mamallapuram. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to highlight cooperation over conflict on visit to India and Nepal
- Chinese leader will seek to present Beijing as regional leader by stressing importance of closer ties in meetings with South Asian leaders
- While Xi wants to play down disputes, Nepal’s closer ties to China have already caused concern in New Delhi
Topic | China-India relations
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi are set to meet in the southern Indian city of Mamallapuram. Photo: AFP