Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, 71, has taken on a diplomatic role since Xi Jinping began his second term in March last year. Photo: Reuters
China to send Wang Qishan to Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- Vice-president will attend ceremony as Xi Jinping’s special envoy and will also represent Beijing at Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s inauguration
- Analysts see it as a goodwill gesture amid thawing relations between Beijing and Tokyo
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement draws royals and leaders from 170 countries
- Prince Charles, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohmmad bin Salman, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan are expected to attend the Oct 22 ceremony
- But South Korean President Moon Jae-in is likely to give it a miss, as Seoul and Tokyo are locked in a trade dispute fuelled by historical and territorial disagreements
Topic | Japan
