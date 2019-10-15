Channels

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, 71, has taken on a diplomatic role since Xi Jinping began his second term in March last year. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China to send Wang Qishan to Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement

  • Vice-president will attend ceremony as Xi Jinping’s special envoy and will also represent Beijing at Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s inauguration
  • Analysts see it as a goodwill gesture amid thawing relations between Beijing and Tokyo
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Oct, 2019

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement draws royals and leaders from 170 countries

  • Prince Charles, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohmmad bin Salman, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan are expected to attend the Oct 22 ceremony
  • But South Korean President Moon Jae-in is likely to give it a miss, as Seoul and Tokyo are locked in a trade dispute fuelled by historical and territorial disagreements
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:39pm, 8 Oct, 2019

