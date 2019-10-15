Channels

There were plenty of photo opportunities when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the coastal town of Mamallapuram on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Xi Jinping’s trip to India and Nepal seen as much-needed win for China at critical time

  • Few tangible results from Chinese president’s unofficial summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as leaders steer clear of touchy subjects
  • But trade talks commitment with New Delhi a diplomatic victory, analyst says, while Xi also shored up Kathmandu’s support for belt and road scheme
China-India relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 8:45am, 15 Oct, 2019


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have informal talks in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo: PTI via dpa
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi bank on chemistry as they talk trade and terrorism

  • One-on-one dinner between leaders, originally scheduled for an hour, lasts nearly 2½ hours
  • Indian PM takes Chinese president on personal tour of monuments in coastal town of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu

Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 12:37pm, 12 Oct, 2019


