China’s Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) talk at the White House as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and President Donald Trump look on. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media plays catch-up and says Beijing and Washington are on same page on trade talks
- Social media account with official ties says China uses cautious language on official pronouncements
- On Friday, US President Donald Trump hailed ‘substantial phase one deal’
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China’s economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
- Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
Topic | China economy
