An Australian think tank has raised concerns about a massive global data collection ecosystem which could be used by China to reshape global governance. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China harvesting data on global scale, Australian report warns

  • Chinese company GTCOM accused of giving Beijing access to its tech toolkit, including international bulk data collection
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 6:31pm, 15 Oct, 2019

An Australian think tank has raised concerns about a massive global data collection ecosystem which could be used by China to reshape global governance. Photo: Bloomberg
The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Will China’s revised cybersecurity rules put foreign firms at risk of losing their secrets?

  • Companies are concerned they may have switch to Chinese service providers and equipment to meet Beijing’s demands on the protection of sensitive data
  • ‘Chinese government is putting in place new tools that make it much more difficult for companies to keep their information private,’ cybersecurity expert says
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 6:23pm, 14 Oct, 2019

The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
