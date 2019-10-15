An Australian think tank has raised concerns about a massive global data collection ecosystem which could be used by China to reshape global governance. Photo: Bloomberg
China harvesting data on global scale, Australian report warns
- Chinese company GTCOM accused of giving Beijing access to its tech toolkit, including international bulk data collection
The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s revised cybersecurity rules put foreign firms at risk of losing their secrets?
- Companies are concerned they may have switch to Chinese service providers and equipment to meet Beijing’s demands on the protection of sensitive data
- ‘Chinese government is putting in place new tools that make it much more difficult for companies to keep their information private,’ cybersecurity expert says
The latest revisions to China’s cybersecurity law take effect on December 1. Photo: Shutterstock