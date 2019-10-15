Channels

Turkey launched the attack on Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria last week. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China calls on Turkey to halt military incursion in Syria and ‘return to right track’

  • Beijing joins global condemnation of attack launched by Ankara on Kurdish fighters after US President Donald Trump decided to pull out troops
  • Foreign ministry spokesman says issue should be resolved with ‘political solutions’ and the operation may result in a revival of Islamic State
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Catherine Wong

Updated: 7:15pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Kurdish fighters announce deal with Syria to deploy troops as Turkish offensive takes tolls

  • The announcement on Sunday came as the US ordered the withdrawal of almost its entire ground force in Syria
  • The Kurds feel they have been betrayed by the US, their once formidable ally in the fight against Islamic State
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:35pm, 14 Oct, 2019

