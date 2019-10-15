Turkey launched the attack on Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria last week. Photo: Xinhua
China calls on Turkey to halt military incursion in Syria and ‘return to right track’
- Beijing joins global condemnation of attack launched by Ankara on Kurdish fighters after US President Donald Trump decided to pull out troops
- Foreign ministry spokesman says issue should be resolved with ‘political solutions’ and the operation may result in a revival of Islamic State
Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik. Photo: AFP
Kurdish fighters announce deal with Syria to deploy troops as Turkish offensive takes tolls
- The announcement on Sunday came as the US ordered the withdrawal of almost its entire ground force in Syria
- The Kurds feel they have been betrayed by the US, their once formidable ally in the fight against Islamic State
