Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally in Hong Kong on Monday to urge US lawmakers to pass the bill, which could sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘sinister intention to destroy Hong Kong’, threatens to retaliate
- Foreign ministry vows unspecified countermeasures after House of Representatives passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill
- Hong Kong does not have human rights and democracy issues, ministry says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move
- The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
- Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
