Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally in Hong Kong on Monday to urge US lawmakers to pass the bill, which could sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘sinister intention to destroy Hong Kong’, threatens to retaliate

  • Foreign ministry vows unspecified countermeasures after House of Representatives passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill
  • Hong Kong does not have human rights and democracy issues, ministry says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:19pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tens of thousands of protesters attended a rally in Hong Kong on Monday to urge US lawmakers to pass the bill, which could sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move

  • The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
  • Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 10:33am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.