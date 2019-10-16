Channels

US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US passes bill praising Canada over detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

  • Document is one of four pieces of China-focused legislation approved by House of Representatives on Tuesday
  • Chamber ‘commends’ Canadian government for ‘upholding the rule of law and complying with its international legal obligations’
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 2:09pm, 16 Oct, 2019

US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Canadian police feared Meng Wanzhou could flee via consulate and private airport, officer’s notes suggest

  • Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 10:42pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
