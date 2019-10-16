US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
US passes bill praising Canada over detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Document is one of four pieces of China-focused legislation approved by House of Representatives on Tuesday
- Chamber ‘commends’ Canadian government for ‘upholding the rule of law and complying with its international legal obligations’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian police feared Meng Wanzhou could flee via consulate and private airport, officer’s notes suggest
- Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters