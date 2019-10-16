Tracking data was used to support claims 14 Cosco vessels stopped sending radio transponder signals at the end of September. Photo: Reuters
US officials say White House warned Chinese shipping companies about ‘untraceable’ vessels carrying Iranian oil
- Washington sources say Chinese shippers warned against sanctions busting
- Cosco denies US claims that its ships sailed without operational transponders
Topic | Iran
Smoke billows after a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
US launched cyberstrike on Iran after attack on Saudi oil facilities, officials say
- The US, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany have publicly blamed the September 14 attack on Iran, which denied involvement in the strike
- Publicly, the Pentagon has responded by sending thousands of additional troops and equipment to bolster Saudi defences
