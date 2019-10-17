German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei was not banned from pitching for 5G contracts, a business newspaper reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s proposal on 5G network security leaves door open for China’s Huawei, sparking criticism
- Chancellor Angela Merkel reported to have stepped in to ensure tech giant was not prohibited from pitching for contracts
- But draft rules likely to face significant resistance from lawmakers in the Bundestag, observer says
Topic | China-EU relations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei was not banned from pitching for 5G contracts, a business newspaper reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
US passes bill praising Canada over detention of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Document is one of four pieces of China-focused legislation approved by House of Representatives on Tuesday
- Chamber ‘commends’ Canadian government for ‘upholding the rule of law and complying with its international legal obligations’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
US lawmakers have passed a bill praising Canada for its role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP