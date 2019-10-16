The House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law. Photo: Reuters
China warns of ‘countermeasures’ over US bill supporting Hong Kong protesters
- Foreign ministry says it will damage American interests in the city, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam calls it ‘totally unjustified and unwarranted’
- Analysts warn the proposed legislation, which was passed in the House of Representatives, could inflame the situation in Hong Kong
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move
- The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
- Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
