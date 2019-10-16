Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China warns of ‘countermeasures’ over US bill supporting Hong Kong protesters

  • Foreign ministry says it will damage American interests in the city, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam calls it ‘totally unjustified and unwarranted’
  • Analysts warn the proposed legislation, which was passed in the House of Representatives, could inflame the situation in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 10:58pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move

  • The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
  • Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 9:53pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.