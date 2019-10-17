Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US State Department says it has informed Chinese diplomatic missions in the US that they must notify the agency when organising visits with American government officials on any level. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Diplomacy

US government tells Chinese diplomats they must notify Washington of meetings with American officials

  • US State Department says the move is an effort to get Beijing to relax restrictions on American diplomats in China
  • Notification, but not permission, is now required
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 3:41am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US State Department says it has informed Chinese diplomatic missions in the US that they must notify the agency when organising visits with American government officials on any level. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.