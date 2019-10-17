The US State Department says it has informed Chinese diplomatic missions in the US that they must notify the agency when organising visits with American government officials on any level. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US government tells Chinese diplomats they must notify Washington of meetings with American officials
- US State Department says the move is an effort to get Beijing to relax restrictions on American diplomats in China
- Notification, but not permission, is now required
