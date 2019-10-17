Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens to a question from the media outside the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

No invitation from China for US officials to travel to Beijing for more talks, Steven Mnuchin says

  • Negotiators still have work to do on ‘phase one’ deal ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in November, US Treasury secretary says
  • Mnuchin says administration has not decided how to address planned tariffs on US$156 billion in Chinese goods expected to take effect on December 15
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Updated: 6:19am, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 4:10am, 17 Oct, 2019

