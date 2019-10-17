US official says state department is aware of the detention of two US citizens. Photo: AFP
Two American English teachers detained in China on ‘bogus charges’, company says
- Jacob Harlan and Alyssa Petersen, founder and associate director of Idaho-based China Horizons, arrested in late September in eastern Jiangsu province, employer says
- Petersen formally charged with ‘illegally moving people across borders’
Topic | US-China relations
Former US Air Force colonel Todd Hohn (pictured in 2016) has been identified as the FedEx pilot who was detained and released in Guangzhou, China, last week. Photo: US Air Force via AP
China confirms detention and release of American FedEx pilot after airgun pellets allegedly found in luggage
- Foreign ministry said the US pilot was released on bail pending further investigation
- It is plausible that China issued instructions to local authorities to ‘harass’ FedEx, says Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China
