Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US official says state department is aware of the detention of two US citizens. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Two American English teachers detained in China on ‘bogus charges’, company says

  • Jacob Harlan and Alyssa Petersen, founder and associate director of Idaho-based China Horizons, arrested in late September in eastern Jiangsu province, employer says
  • Petersen formally charged with ‘illegally moving people across borders’
Topic |   US-China relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:24pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US official says state department is aware of the detention of two US citizens. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former US Air Force colonel Todd Hohn (pictured in 2016) has been identified as the FedEx pilot who was detained and released in Guangzhou, China, last week. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Politics

China confirms detention and release of American FedEx pilot after airgun pellets allegedly found in luggage

  • Foreign ministry said the US pilot was released on bail pending further investigation
  • It is plausible that China issued instructions to local authorities to ‘harass’ FedEx, says Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:38am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US Air Force colonel Todd Hohn (pictured in 2016) has been identified as the FedEx pilot who was detained and released in Guangzhou, China, last week. Photo: US Air Force via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.