After it was raised from the waters of the Reed Bank, the damaged stern of the Gem-Ver could be seen. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Chinese ship that sank Philippine fishing boat in South China Sea may have been on enforcement mission, US says

  • Analysts at Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative challenge Beijing’s account of Gem-Ver sinking on Reed Bank
  • They say records suggest Yuemaobinyu 42212 had carried out operations for China under another name
Topic |   South China Sea
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 3:26pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Abominable was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Southeast Asia

Philippine minister lashes out over South China Sea map in ‘Abominable’ film

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr says a scene in the DreamWorks film depicting China’s ‘nine-dash line’ in the disputed area should be cut
  • He also calls for Filipinos to boycott the company entirely
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Updated: 12:49am, 17 Oct, 2019

Abominable was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
