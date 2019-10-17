After it was raised from the waters of the Reed Bank, the damaged stern of the Gem-Ver could be seen. Photo: EPA
Chinese ship that sank Philippine fishing boat in South China Sea may have been on enforcement mission, US says
- Analysts at Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative challenge Beijing’s account of Gem-Ver sinking on Reed Bank
- They say records suggest Yuemaobinyu 42212 had carried out operations for China under another name
Topic | South China Sea
Abominable was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and Comcast-owned DreamWorks Animation. Photo: Universal Studios
Philippine minister lashes out over South China Sea map in ‘Abominable’ film
- Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr says a scene in the DreamWorks film depicting China’s ‘nine-dash line’ in the disputed area should be cut
- He also calls for Filipinos to boycott the company entirely
