Diplomacy

US$1.5 billion China-funded rail line opens in Kenya amid criticism over its economic feasibility

  • Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta takes maiden ride on latest section of Standard Gauge Railway though it will not open to freight traffic until the end of the year
  • Analysts say line must be extended to Ugandan border to make commercial sense, but Beijing has yet to confirm funding for final phase
Updated: 8:15am, 18 Oct, 2019

China’s ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng attends the opening ceremony for phase two of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway. Photo: AFP
China has financed dozens of major infrastructure projects across Africa, like the Benguela Railway in Angola. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Do Africa’s emerging nations know the secret of China’s economic miracle?

  • Sino-African two-way trade hit US$204 billion in 2018, but is it economics or politics that is driving development on the giant continent?
  • The absolute authority of China’s Communist Party has long been a lure for some African rulers but observers say they are now more interested in Beijing’s billions
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 10:08pm, 13 Oct, 2019

China has financed dozens of major infrastructure projects across Africa, like the Benguela Railway in Angola. Photo: Xinhua
