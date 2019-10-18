China’s ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng attends the opening ceremony for phase two of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway. Photo: AFP
US$1.5 billion China-funded rail line opens in Kenya amid criticism over its economic feasibility
- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta takes maiden ride on latest section of Standard Gauge Railway though it will not open to freight traffic until the end of the year
- Analysts say line must be extended to Ugandan border to make commercial sense, but Beijing has yet to confirm funding for final phase
Topic | China-Africa relations
