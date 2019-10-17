Analysts say the new requirement for Chinese officials is not likely to change Beijing’s treatment of foreign diplomats in China. Photo: Reuters
Beijing says US policy change for Chinese diplomats violates international law
- China protests over move that requires State Department to be notified of meetings with officials and visits to educational and research institutions
- Embassy in Washington claims decision breaches the Vienna Convention
Analysts say the new requirement for Chinese officials is not likely to change Beijing’s treatment of foreign diplomats in China. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters