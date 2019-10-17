Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany’s EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angela Merkel to make relations with China top priority when Germany takes on EU presidency next year
- Germany chancellor planning summit with Xi Jinping and all heads of government as bloc aims to present a ‘united front’ towards Beijing
- Brussels has branded China a ‘strategic rival’ and diplomatic sources say bloc wants to show divide-and-rule approach will not work
Topic | European Union
Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Brexit talks inch closer to a deal ahead of EU summit
- Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron say negotiations ‘in final stretch’, and agreement could be sealed at Thursday’s meeting
- Boris Johnson compares Brexit to climbing Everest, saying summit in sight, but still shrouded in cloud
Topic | Brexit
