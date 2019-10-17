Channels

Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany's EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Angela Merkel to make relations with China top priority when Germany takes on EU presidency next year

  • Germany chancellor planning summit with Xi Jinping and all heads of government as bloc aims to present a ‘united front’ towards Beijing
  • Brussels has branded China a ‘strategic rival’ and diplomatic sources say bloc wants to show divide-and-rule approach will not work
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 10:47pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Angela Merkel told the Bundestag that she would focus on EU-China relations during Germany’s EU presidency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Brexit talks inch closer to a deal ahead of EU summit

  • Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron say negotiations ‘in final stretch’, and agreement could be sealed at Thursday’s meeting
  • Boris Johnson compares Brexit to climbing Everest, saying summit in sight, but still shrouded in cloud
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:27am, 17 Oct, 2019

Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
