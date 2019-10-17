Channels

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is keen to get trade talks with the US back on track. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen calls for resumption of TIFA talks with US as tensions rise with Beijing

  • With relations between Taipei and Washington at their best for 40 years, time is ripe to restart trade negotiations under Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, leader says
  • But Washington unlikely to agree to Tsai’s proposal unless island lifts its ban on American beef and pork, analyst says
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:03pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen used her national day speech to close the door on one country, two systems as a means of reconciling with the mainland. Photo: EPA
Politics

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen urges rejection of ‘one country, two systems’ model she says fails Hong Kong

  • In address marking 108th anniversary of founding of the Republic of China, Tsai says protection of Taiwanese sovereignty is not provocation, but her responsibility
  • Tsai’s speech is rejection of President Xi Jinping’s National Day call for talks on unification
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 3:38am, 11 Oct, 2019

