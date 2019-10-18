Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Evan Greenberg, chairman of the US-China Business Council, he saw “great prospects on the road ahead”. Photo: AP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promises ‘tremendous opportunities’ for US firms
- ‘Door of opening up will only open even wider,’ he tells American business leaders on visit to Beijing, reiterating pledge made at latest trade talks in Washington
- Decoupling of world’s largest economies ‘not in our interests’, chairman of US-China Business Council says
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens to a question from the media outside the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
No invitation from China for US officials to travel to Beijing for more talks, Steven Mnuchin says
- Negotiators still have work to do on ‘phase one’ deal ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in November, US Treasury secretary says
- Mnuchin says administration has not decided how to address planned tariffs on US$156 billion in Chinese goods expected to take effect on December 15
