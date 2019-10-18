Illustration: SCMP
Thanks to trade war, California winemakers see their carefully cultivated market in China shrivel
- Big tariffs and anti-American sentiment have hit hard, soon after US vineyards developed a following among Chinese consumers
- ‘Wine exporters are worried they may never be able to recover market share in China, which they naturally have long seen as a huge opportunity for profit’
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: SCMP
US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. US President Donald Trump has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP
Business coalition urging US Congress to reclaim its power over trade and tariffs gains broad support
- The Tariff Reform Coalition represents a diverse cross-section of US industry, including American Express, Google, Toyota and the National Retail Federation
- ‘We now have tariffs on something like 20 per cent of all trade without one single minute of congressional input into those decisions’
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. US President Donald Trump has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP