David Stilwell, assistant US secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, speaks in Seoul in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
US diplomat David Stilwell says Washington must shed its myths about China to check Beijing’s growing influence
- Amid rising bilateral competition, the speech by a State Department official appears to be an effort to stake out a position in the global battle for ideas
- David Stilwell stresses the importance of reciprocity and access in China
Topic | US-China relations
The US State Department says it has informed Chinese diplomatic missions in the US that they must notify the agency when organising visits with American officials at the state or local level. Pictured is the Chinese embassy in Washington. Photo: Krokodil, CC by SA 3.0
Chinese diplomats must notify Washington of meetings with state or local officials, US announces in effort to change Beijing’s own diplomatic restrictions
- Notification, but not permission, is now required and also applies to meetings with US educational or research institutions
- US State Department says the move is an effort to get Beijing to relax restrictions on American diplomats in China
