Tadashi Maeda, governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, in Tokyo in April. Photo: SCMP
Top Japanese bank official Tadashi Maeda dismisses China’s Belt and Road Initiative as just a ‘political show’
- Tokyo hopes its China-containment project will eventually include Taiwan as a participant, says the governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation
- Tadashi Maeda says Japan’s own strategy ‘is based on three pillars: promotion of the rule of law, freedom of navigation and free trade’
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker mark the anniversary of the EU-Asia Connectivity scheme in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
EU and Japan play ‘guardians of universal values’ in effort to challenge China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker mark first anniversary of EU-Asia Connectivity scheme with swipes at China
- Partners reach out to countries in Balkans and Africa and agree US$65.5 billion development plan
