Peter Navarro, whose anti-China book will now carry a publisher’s warning that it contains at least one fake source. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Fiction’ warning slapped on anti-China book by Trump adviser Peter Navarro
- Publisher issues alert after fake quote controversy engulfs president’s ‘China muse’
- Book came under renewed scrutiny following report that one of its sources does not exist
Topic | Donald Trump
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says
- Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
- Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
Topic | US-China trade war
