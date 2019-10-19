Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China poised but not rushing to follow Russia plan for Middle East

  • As US influence wanes in the region President Vladimir Putin is moving in with multilateral security plans
  • Beijing has welcomed Russian proposals but will be wary of signing on too quickly
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 7:15am, 19 Oct, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 3 that “we are now helping our Chinese partners create a missile attack warning system”. Photo: AP
Mathieu Duchatel
Mathieu Duchatel

How China is relying on Russia to achieve ‘strategic stability’ with the US

  • Mathieu Duchâtel writes that a shared ambition to change the international order and a concern for the nuclear balance of power with the US are helping China get what it needs from Russia
Mathieu Duchatel  

Updated: 10:09pm, 13 Oct, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on October 3 that “we are now helping our Chinese partners create a missile attack warning system”. Photo: AP
