Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

French luxury brand Christian Dior apologised after an employee used a China map without Taiwan during an internship presentation at a Chinese university. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan calls Christian Dior’s apology to Beijing over China map without self-ruled island ‘a mistake’

  • Dior is latest luxury goods brand to fall foul of ‘one China’ sensitivities
  • Taipei has been stung by series of diplomatic and commercial reverses over its status
Topic |   Taiwan
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:59pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

French luxury brand Christian Dior apologised after an employee used a China map without Taiwan during an internship presentation at a Chinese university. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.