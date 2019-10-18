French luxury brand Christian Dior apologised after an employee used a China map without Taiwan during an internship presentation at a Chinese university. Photo: EPA
Taiwan calls Christian Dior’s apology to Beijing over China map without self-ruled island ‘a mistake’
- Dior is latest luxury goods brand to fall foul of ‘one China’ sensitivities
- Taipei has been stung by series of diplomatic and commercial reverses over its status
