Apple chief executive Tim Cook met China’s top market regulator in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Apple chief Tim Cook meets Chinese market regulator after Hong Kong protest app controversy

  • They discussed ‘wide range of topics including expanding investment and business development’ in the country
  • It came a week after US tech giant came under fire for removing app that tracks locations of police and demonstrators following backlash from Beijing
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 5:12pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Apple chief executive Tim Cook met China’s top market regulator in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police clears an area in Mong Kok, following a stand-off with protesters who gathered outside the district’s police station on October 7. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apps & Social

In an about-face, Apple removes Hong Kong protest map app following China backlash

  • The app had shot to the top of the charts for the travel category in the iOS App Store in Hong Kong
  • Google yanked from its own apps store The Revolution of Our Times game, which lets people play as a Hong Kong protester
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 3:34pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong police clears an area in Mong Kok, following a stand-off with protesters who gathered outside the district’s police station on October 7. Photo: Agence France-Presse
