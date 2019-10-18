Protesters rally at Southorn Playground in Hong Kong on Tuesday in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Photo: AFP
China denies it pressured NBA to sack Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey
- League chief Adam Silver says Chinese government demanded Morey be fired but Beijing says it never made the request
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Brooklyn Nets’ players share a laugh during an exhibition game against at the Sesi/France club in Brazil over the weekend. Photo: AP
CCTV pulls NBA China Games broadcast in response to Adam Silver’s support for Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s right to free speech
- Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets to meet in Shanghai and Shenzhen this week but neither game is to be screened
- State broadcaster investigating all cooperations and exchanges with NBA: statement
