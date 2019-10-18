Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters rally at Southorn Playground in Hong Kong on Tuesday in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China denies it pressured NBA to sack Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey

  • League chief Adam Silver says Chinese government demanded Morey be fired but Beijing says it never made the request
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters rally at Southorn Playground in Hong Kong on Tuesday in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brooklyn Nets’ players share a laugh during an exhibition game against at the Sesi/France club in Brazil over the weekend. Photo: AP
Basketball

CCTV pulls NBA China Games broadcast in response to Adam Silver’s support for Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s right to free speech

  • Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets to meet in Shanghai and Shenzhen this week but neither game is to be screened
  • State broadcaster investigating all cooperations and exchanges with NBA: statement
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Jonathan White

Jonathan White  

Updated: 4:19pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brooklyn Nets’ players share a laugh during an exhibition game against at the Sesi/France club in Brazil over the weekend. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.