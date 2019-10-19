Channels

Samoan capital Apia will host the third China-Pacific Island Countries Economic Development Cooperation Forum, which begins on Sunday. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

China expected to ramp up South Pacific push at economic forum in Samoa

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will lead delegation at two-day summit that is expected to be attended by 400 officials and 200 businesspeople
  • Observers say it is Beijing’s latest effort to regain momentum in the region and will be closely watched in the US
Topic |   Pacific nations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 3:30pm, 19 Oct, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Chinese firm will lease part of Solomon Islands after Taiwan ties severed

  • Tulagi island, which has a natural deep water harbour, will be leased by the China Sam Group
  • The deal mentions developing a refinery on the island, but its potential for dual use as military base will concern the US and Australia
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16pm, 17 Oct, 2019

