Samoan capital Apia will host the third China-Pacific Island Countries Economic Development Cooperation Forum, which begins on Sunday. Photo: Alamy
China expected to ramp up South Pacific push at economic forum in Samoa
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will lead delegation at two-day summit that is expected to be attended by 400 officials and 200 businesspeople
- Observers say it is Beijing’s latest effort to regain momentum in the region and will be closely watched in the US
Topic | Pacific nations
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: AFP
Chinese firm will lease part of Solomon Islands after Taiwan ties severed
- Tulagi island, which has a natural deep water harbour, will be leased by the China Sam Group
- The deal mentions developing a refinery on the island, but its potential for dual use as military base will concern the US and Australia
