US President Donald Trump said during his meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He that the two sides had reached a “substantial phase one deal”. Photo: Bloomberg
China, US made ‘concrete progress’ on trade war deal in Washington, Vice-Premier Liu He says
- Two sides built a strong foundation for signing of a phased deal, Beijing’s top negotiator says in first public comments
- Beijing will continue to work with Washington on basis of ‘equality and mutual respect’
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens to a question from the media outside the White House on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
No invitation from China for US officials to travel to Beijing for more talks, Steven Mnuchin says
- Negotiators still have work to do on ‘phase one’ deal ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in November, US Treasury secretary says
- Mnuchin says administration has not decided how to address planned tariffs on US$156 billion in Chinese goods expected to take effect on December 15
