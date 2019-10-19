Channels

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the world’s largest supplier of video surveillance products, has been blacklisted by the US. Photo: AP
China’s surveillance giant fears losing business after being blacklisted by US

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology has been added to an entity list that prevents American firms from supplying it with components and software
  • But firm says it had anticipated the action and stockpiled enough key parts to keep operations going for some time
Updated: 4:50pm, 19 Oct, 2019

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, the world’s largest supplier of video surveillance products, has been blacklisted by the US. Photo: AP
A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision in Beijing. File photo: AP
US adds Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision to trade blacklist

  • Move bars companies and other entities from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval
Updated: 6:17am, 8 Oct, 2019

A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision in Beijing. File photo: AP
