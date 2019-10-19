NBA Commissioner Adam Silver “sought to paint China as unforgiving”, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: EPA-EFE
NBA commissioner Adam Silver will face ‘retribution’ for defaming China, state media says
- Basketball league chief ‘fabricated lies out of nothing … to paint China as unforgiving’ and ‘please American politicians’, CCTV says
- Commentary comes after Silver said on Thursday that Beijing had asked him to sack Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey over Hong Kong tweet
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Chinese fans turned out in their thousands to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: AP
Game over? Meet the Chinese NBA fans calling time out over Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong tweet
- ‘In a country where people are very sensitive to politics, such remarks can’t just be ignored,’ Beijinger says as he turns his back on 30 years of devotion to American basketball
- ‘It’s my loss and their loss, but we can’t support the NBA any more,’ says another as he puts his country ahead of his beloved Lakers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
