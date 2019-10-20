International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, left, with the incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the IMF Headquarters during the 2019 IMF/World Bank annual meetings on Saturday in Washington. Photo: AFP
IMF officials pledge to combat global economic slowdown and trade war tensions
- The IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the threat from trade wars was a chief point of discussion for finance officials
- Asked about Donald Trump’s trade war with China, ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde said it would give the world’s economy ‘a big haircut’
Topic | US-China trade war
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, left, with the incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the IMF Headquarters during the 2019 IMF/World Bank annual meetings on Saturday in Washington. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump met with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House last week as part of the latest round of trade talks between representatives from Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA
China’s 2019 growth rate again cut by IMF as US trade war, Brexit leaves world economy in ‘precarious’ position
- Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) predict in their latest report that China’s growth will be 6.1 per cent in 2019 and 5.8 per cent in 2020
- Chief economist Gita Gopinath says there is an ‘urgent need’ to de-escalate trade and geopolitical tensions as IMF also cuts 2019 global growth forecast to 3 per cent
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump met with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House last week as part of the latest round of trade talks between representatives from Beijing and Washington. Photo: EPA