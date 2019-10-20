Channels

A popular protest website in Spain called for the creation of a “second Hong Kong” in Catalonia. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Hong Kong ‘chaos’ spurring on Catalan protests, Scottish independence movement, ex-Chinese envoy says

  • ‘We can expect that other countries and cities may be struck by this deluge’ Wang Zhen says in commentary in Communist Party newspaper
  • Such ‘tone-deaf narrative … might play well to a domestic nationalist audience’ but damages ‘China’s nascent efforts at building soft power across Asia’, academic says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 3:42pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Petrol bomb thrown into Yau Ma Tei MTR station and tear gas fired as protesters create trail of destruction in Kowloon

  • March organised by the Civil Human Rights Front sets off from Salisbury Garden in shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon terminus of high-speed rail link
  • Ethnic minority communities in the area wary following a bloody attack on front's convenor Jimmy Sham earlier this week, said to have been carried out by South Asians
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 3:39pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Tear gas is fired in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Screengrab
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 3:39pm, 20 Oct, 2019

