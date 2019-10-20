The use of cannabis “derivative products” is now legal in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Chinese in Canada warned of dangers of buying legalised cannabis products
- After Ottawa rules ‘derivative products’ lawful, consulate in Calgary warns of harm they can do and risks of trying to bring them home
- Canadian citizen was detained in east China in July on suspicion of drug offences
Drug abuse remains a major global issue with 35 million people worldwide suffering from related disorders and requiring treatment services, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Photo: TNS
How China and other Asian countries are fuelling an African drug-abuse crisis
- Violent Kenyan organised crime family sourced ‘precursor chemicals’ for illicit drug production from China, US court documents show
- A Chinese dealer sold the chemical abba to the Akashas for over three years, even as they awaited extradition to the US for trial
