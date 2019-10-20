Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The use of cannabis “derivative products” is now legal in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese in Canada warned of dangers of buying legalised cannabis products

  • After Ottawa rules ‘derivative products’ lawful, consulate in Calgary warns of harm they can do and risks of trying to bring them home
  • Canadian citizen was detained in east China in July on suspicion of drug offences
Topic |   Drugs
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 5:18pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The use of cannabis “derivative products” is now legal in Canada. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Drug abuse remains a major global issue with 35 million people worldwide suffering from related disorders and requiring treatment services, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Photo: TNS
Society

How China and other Asian countries are fuelling an African drug-abuse crisis

  • Violent Kenyan organised crime family sourced ‘precursor chemicals’ for illicit drug production from China, US court documents show
  • A Chinese dealer sold the chemical abba to the Akashas for over three years, even as they awaited extradition to the US for trial
Topic |   Drugs
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 11:11pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Drug abuse remains a major global issue with 35 million people worldwide suffering from related disorders and requiring treatment services, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.